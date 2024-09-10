Update: Amber Alert canceled, Idaho 4-year-old found safe

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily)- The Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old Idaho girl has been canceled.

According to a brief statement by Idaho State Police, the child, reported missing Monday in Owyhee County was “found safe.”

No other information was provided.

Authorities originally issued the Amber Alert when the girl did not return from an “artifact hunt” with a man who did not have legal custody of the child, and had argued about the outing, presumably with her mother, earlier in the day.



The man “has no custodial rights” and the mother had not been able to reach him, the Amber Alert said. Law Enforcement had also been “unable to locate them,” prompting the alert.