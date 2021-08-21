Update: Amber Alert for 2 missing Utah boys canceled

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued early Friday morning for two boys missing out of Price, Utah has been canceled.

The missing children — 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arsen Mangum — were believed to be traveling to Washington with Manson’s father, Derek Michael Rowley.

The notification for the Amber Alert cancelation was tweeted Saturday morning by the Utah Department of Public Safety

The status of the trio is unknown.

#Utah #AMBERAlert has been canceled Price Communications: C66780T (WA), gold Chevrolet Silverado. Suspect is Derek Michael Rowley who is 6' 190 lbs blonde hair blue eyes. Victim is Manson Rowley who is 8 years old 3'11" 50 lbs blonde hair. See https://t.co/9Ygk40uOOR @AMBERAlert — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) August 21, 2021

