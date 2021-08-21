Update: Amber Alert for 2 missing Utah boys canceled

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Derek Michael Rowley. Photo: Price Communications

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued early Friday morning for two boys missing out of Price, Utah has been canceled.

The missing children — 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arsen Mangum — were believed to be traveling to Washington with Manson’s father, Derek Michael Rowley.

The notification for the Amber Alert cancelation was tweeted Saturday morning by the Utah Department of Public Safety

The status of the trio is unknown.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

