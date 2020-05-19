Update: Anderson Junction Fire near Toquerville now 100% contained

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Anderson Junction Fire near Toquerville is now 100% contained, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info tweeted that news at 5:20 p.m.; a tweet two hours before that said the fire was 50% contained. “More accurate GPS mapping shows a size of 786 acres,” the earlier tweet said.

On Monday, officials said the fire grew from 50 to 500 acres in about half an hour, but later estimates put the size at about 350 acres. Gusty south-southwest winds in excess of 30 mph were driving the flames throughout the day.

The fire was north-northwest of Toquerville and officials said although it wasn’t directly aimed at the town, they were using the heavy helicopter to make sure the town is protected.

Federal, state and local wildfire agencies sent numerous ground resources to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is made available.