Update: Arrest made after man is dragged by pickup truck in alleged Centerville road rage incident

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers have made an arrest after an alleged road rage incident that began in the parking lot of the Centerville Walmart on Monday night.

An initial news release from Centerville Police Department said: “At 8:18 p.m., a 44-year-old male driving a tan F-150 and a 20-year-old male driving a white Mitsubishi Lancer encountered each other in the Centerville Walmart parking lot. Some type of driving altercation occurred, and they became angry with each other.”

The Lancer and F-150 drove across the roadway into the Target parking lot. The driver of the white Lancer exited his car, crossing in front of the tan pickup.

“The driver of the F-150 then accelerated, running over the other driver, dragging him approximately 50 feet,” the CPD statement said. “The F-150 then fled the scene. Officers later located the truck and driver in Bountiful, who admitted to being involved in the incident.”

A follow-up statement Tuesday night said: “When investigators interviewed the driver of the F-150, 44-year-old Shawn Paul Smith of Bountiful, he alleged the driver of the Lancer, a 20-year-old male from Layton, followed him over to the Target parking lot, pointed a firearm at him and his children, who were also inside the truck, and then attempted to enter his truck. It was for these reasons he drove over the other driver.”

After reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, it was determined that it was actually Smith in his F-150 who had followed the Lancer over to the Target parking lot.

“Additionally, investigators found that no firearm was brandished,” the follow-up statement said. “After running over the other driver, Smith fled the area and did not contact the police to report the incident.”

On Tuesday evening, Smith was arrested at his home by Centerville officers and was booked into the Davis County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident with serious injury, a third-degree felony.

The victim remains hospitalized with serious internal bleeding and broken bones. He is expected to survive.