Update: Arrest made after hit-and-run crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An arrest has been made after a hit-and-run crash in Hurricane April 10.

“On April 28, investigators received information regarding the incident on April 10 where two females were hit in the crosswalk at 1150 W. State St.,” said a news release from Hurricane City Police Department. “With the help of the Fredonia City Marshals Office, Kanab City Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office our investigators were able to identify the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.”

Investigators identified the driver as Preston J. Camp, 29, of Fredonia, Arizona. Camp was located and questioned by investigators. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, was seized by investigators and will be processed for evidence.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Camp; he is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, accident involving injury, speeding and failure to stop, class A misdemeanors. More charges may be added later. Camp was arrested on the warrant by Fredonia Marshals Office and transported to the Kane County Jail.

A previous news release from Hurricane City PD said: “On April 10 at about 10 p.m., two females were struck in the intersection of 1150 W. State St. while in the crosswalk. The vehicle left the scene and continued westbound on State Route 9.”

The victims were two 15-year-old girls, both Hurricane residents. The victims were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

“Investigators at the scene interviewed witnesses and collected statements,” the news release said.

Officials then asked the public to help them identity the suspect vehicle.

The news release added that agencies that responded to the incident included Hurricane PD, Hurricane Valley Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol.