Update: Arson suspect shot by Salt Lake City police officers after pointing gun at firefighters, cops

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — The Salt Lake City Police Department says it has invoked the officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) “after an arson suspect threatened to shoot both firefighters and police officers and then pointed a gun toward officers,” the press release said.

According to an SLCPD statement, the investigation started Saturday at 8:07 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received information about a man who lit his yard on fire near 1400 South Utahna Drive.

“The Salt Lake City Fire Department initially responded to the fire but requested the assistance of the police department after the man started threatening to shoot firefighters. As officers responded, they received additional information that the suspect had access to firearms.”

Officers located the man at his residence and could see smoke billowing from the yard, the press release said.

“The officers kept a safe distance and began multiple attempts to communicate with the man. The suspect went inside his house and came out with a firearm and pointed it at officers. Shots were fired by officers. As part of the investigation, the OICI protocol team will work to determine whether the suspect fired any rounds during the incident.”

After shots were fired, the man retreated into his house. “After negotiations with patrol officers, the man surrendered and was taken into custody…”

The man with transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SLCPD said.

“Tonight, while responding to protect our brothers and sisters with the Salt Lake City Fire Department and neighbors, two of our officers found themselves in a situation that required them to use deadly force,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “I’m proud of our officers’ courage. This was a dynamic situation that put them, and potentially others, in imminent danger. I would also like to acknowledge the bravery of SLCFD who stayed on scene ready to protect neighborhood homes from catching fire and then immediately provided medical care to the suspect.”

As standard procedure and in accordance with department policy and state law, the SLCPD invoked the OICI Protocol. OICI Protocol Team Two is leading the investigation.

The two officers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard department procedure.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.