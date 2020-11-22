Update: Authorities need help finding family of man found deceased near Flaming Gorge Reservoir

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyoming, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the family of a man found dead in a camper near Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

On Nov. 15, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a camp site near the Anvil Draw area of the reservoir after someone found the man deceased, said a news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was identified as that of 79-year-old Ronnie Baze Sumner. Investigators said the body had likely been there for months, and that the death does not appear suspicious.

“However, through the course of investigation, sheriff’s detectives have learned that Sumner led a solitary life, and they have been unable to identify any of his next of kin,” the news release said.

Sumner was born in Las Vegas, and had lived in Casper, Manila and Green River, all in Utah.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Sutton at 307-922-5343.