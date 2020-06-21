Update: Baldy Fire in Utah County only half acre in size

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Baldy Fire in Pleasant Grove Ranger District was first reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and within about two hours, officials were estimating it would be contained by 9 p.m.

The half-acre wildfire, on the west side of Big Baldy between Battle Creek and Dry Canyon, is burning in short grass and brush, Utah Fire Info tweeted Saturday night.

Approximately 10 firefighters are on scene, with a helicopter dropping water on the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Utah Fire Info tweeted earlier that the smoke is visible from Pleasant Grove and Lindon.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.