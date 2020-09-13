Update: ‘Battle Creek 2 Fire’ now 100 acres; 34 homes remain evacuated

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Battle Creek 2 Fire, which broke out Saturday night at the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon, is now 100 acres, officials said.

“Thirty four homes remain evacuated,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Roughly 30 resources are assigned and working to contain the fire.”

The fire was zero percent contained as of Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 10:25 p.m. Saturday that the blaze was estimated at 50 acres and was growing rapidly.

“Structures along 1400 East northwest of the fire are being evacuated,” the tweet said.

When the fire was first reported about an hour earlier, it was estimated at seven acres.

Utah Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the Pleasant Grove Recreation Center at 547 S. Locust Ave. for those who are currently displaced by the fire.

Units from Pleasant Grove Fire Department, Orem, American Fork, U.S. Forest Service, Utah County Fire, and Lehi are on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.