Update: Bennion Creek Fire west of Soldier Summit 700 acres with zero containment

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bennion Creek Fire west of Soldier Summit is now 700 acres and still zero percent contained, officials said Monday.

“Update: Crews and aircraft continued to work the fire yesterday,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Steep terrain and extremely dry, windy conditions continue to limit access for ground forces. A type three team has taken over the fire.”

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon and a nearby boy scout camp was evacuated.

A follow-up tweet at later Friday said: “The new start in Utah County has been named the #BennionCreekFire. The wildfire is burning in very remote, rugged terrain and is inaccessible to firefighters on foot right now. Aircraft estimate the fire at 30-50 acres in size.”

