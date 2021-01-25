Update: Big Cottonwood Canyon reopens after major crash

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Two tow trucks were required to pull one of the vehicles out of the ravine after a two-car crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Photo: UDOT Cottonwoods/Twitter

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Cottonwood Canyon has reopened in both directions Sunday night after being closed due to a “major accident” that sent two vehicles hurtling off the road earlier in the day.

Unified Police Department had closed SR-190 to uphill and downhill traffic at the S-turn at mile post 6.2, according to a 2 p.m. tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons.

Medical crews were on scene and officers were investigating the two-vehicle crash.

Two tow trucks were required to pull the vehicles back up to the road.

According to UPD, four people were injured in the S-curve crash, three with minor injuries, and one in serious condition. No further information was available regarding their status Sunday night.

