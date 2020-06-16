Update: Big Springs Fire, Lincoln Fire now 100% contained; Orchard Fire 50% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info officials said late Tuesday afternoon the Big Springs Fire in Tooele County is now 100% contained, as is the Lincoln Fire in Utah County.

A third fire, the Orchard Fire in Utah County, is 50% contained.

The Big Springs Fire, which started early Sunday afternoon and was estimated to have scorched 1,000 acres by mid-afternoon, was reported to have grown to 2,912 acres and was 20% contained late Sunday night, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet.

The fire has been found to have been human-caused.

The Lincoln Fire and the Orchard Fire started just before 5 p.m. Monday in Utah County, both near Utah Lake.

Air and ground crews were brought in to fight the spreading flames.

The Lincoln Fire has been confirmed as human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

“The fire was ignited by target shooters hitting an exploding target over dry vegetation. The witness is cooperating with investigators,” the tweet said.

The Lincoln Fire was reported to be only four acres in size.

The Orchard Fire was first reported at an estimated 20-plus acres. By Monday night, it was mapped at 146 acres and was 50% contained. Its cause is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is made available.