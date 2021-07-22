Update: Black Pine Fire 40% contained

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Black Pine Fire, in Box Elder County near the Utah-Idaho border, is now 40% contained, a statement issued Wednesday night by Utah Fire Info says.

At most recent report, the wildfire was at 563 acres.

“A combined effort of federal, state & local resources totaling 85 personnel are assigned to the fire,” says a tweet issued by Utah Fire Info at 9:30 p.m.

“Isolated interior torching with minimal creeping & smoldering was observed today. Crews will continue to mop-up & secure the line.”

The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Its cause remains under investigation.