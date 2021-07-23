Update: Black Pine Fire now 60% contained at 563 acres

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Black Pine Fire, in Box Elder County near the Utah-Idaho border, is now 60% contained, a statement issued Friday morning by Utah Fire Info says.

“Great progress is being made on the #BlackPineFire,” said a tweet. “No new growth. 60% contained. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol for interior hotspots.”

At the most recent report, the wildfire was at 563 acres.

The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Its cause remains under investigation.