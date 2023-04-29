Update: Body found at Fifth Water Hot Springs identified

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in Utah County have released the name of the man whose body was found Friday morning at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon.

According the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Andrew Twedt, 42, of Nibley, Utah was found in a pool about 7:45 a.m.

“CPR was attempted, but he did not survive,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon said, adding there was “nothing suspicious” about the man’s death.

Twedt’s body was taken to the medical examiners office in Salt Lake City for identification.

The cause of death has yet to be released.

The sheriff’s office stressed the incident was unrelated to a mountain lion attack which took place in the same area about a day earlier.