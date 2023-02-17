Update: Body found near I-80 in Tooele County has multiple gunshot wounds

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man whose body was found Wednesday along Interstate 80 in Tooele County suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to a body found by a passing motorist on the north shoulder of westbound I-80 near mile marker 93, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“Initial indications from the investigation show that the cause of death was likely a result of multiple gunshot wounds,” UHP stated in news release Friday. “Further details of this incident are subject to an ongoing investigation.”

UHP did not release the man’s identify, describing him only as “middle-aged.”

The site where the man’s body was found is about six miles from Grantsville and just east of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a well-known speed trial and testing ground for racing vehicles.

“Agents from the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. SBI agents have assumed responsibility for the investigation and are currently working to positively identify the victim and notification of next of kin,” the release states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.