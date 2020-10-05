Update: Body of missing Orem man found in Provo Canyon

OREM, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a missing Orem man has been found in Provo Canyon, officials said Monday morning.

A news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Nathan “Nate” Bronson, 26, was last seen by family on Sept. 26.

“After finding a note on Oct. 1 that Nate wrote to a family member, they called Orem Police Department to report him missing,” the news release said. “In that note he said things leading family to believe Nate intended to harm himself. He had challenges and apparently felt he could no longer face them.”

Orem police asked for assistance from the UCSO and search and rescue. Family members searched Provo Canyon on Friday and Saturday with volunteers. After social media posts by the sheriff’s office, a citizen called with information that led investigators to a location near Bridal Veil Falls.

Bronson was found there deceased, and while autopsy results are pending, it appears that he took his own life.

His family released the following statement:

“We want to thank all those who have been searching alongside us to find Nathan Bronson. On Sunday night his body was found by the search and rescue team. His family is grieving his loss and remembering his life. He will be deeply and profoundly missed.

“Nathan has brought so many people together, family, friends, friends of friends, even total strangers. It was incredibly inspiring to see so many of you come together for us and for him. Without everyone rallying together, we never would have found leads and the footage that put Nathan in the area where he was later found. Everyone’s involvement, all those who trekked all over the mountain, those who coordinated drone flights, those who spread the word on social media, the news crew, everyone caring so much got us connected and led to him being located.

“We are so thankful for everyone on the search and rescue team. So thankful that they were able to join us this weekend to find him.

“Nathan was a light in our lives. He means so much to all of us, and it meant so much to see so many others caring. Thank you so much everyone.”

There are resources readily available to anyone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, the news release said. If you or someone you know is in an emergency situation, call 911. If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Gephardt Daily does not usually report on suicides unless they occur in a public place or otherwise impact a community.