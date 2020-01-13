Update: Boil order lifted for Morgan County subdivision

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order has been lifted for some 60 homes in Morgan County after a pipe was damaged in a subdivision.

The Utah Department the Water Quality said the boil order was issued Friday for homes in the Highlands subdivision west of Trappers Loop Road, in Morgan County.

“The order is a result of a broken pipe and will be in place until the water system can make repairs, restore service and verify there is no contamination to residents,” said a tweet from the Utah DEQ.

Utah DEQ public information officer Donna Spangler tweeted Monday that the boil order was lifted Sunday.