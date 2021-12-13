Update: Box Elder School District closes 8 schools due to online threats

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder School District has closed eight of its schools out an abundance of caution over alleged online threats, including social media postings.

The district made the decision to move classes to online learning early Monday morning just hours after revealing the threats were being investigated by the Tremonton Police Department.

The BESC District statement said:

“Due to additional alleged threats and social media postings, schools for the north end of the district, all elementary schools, Harris, BRMS, and BRHS will be moved online today. Please check your Canvas accounts and school emails for directions from your teachers. We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Police are still investigating and will continue to vet any and all alleged threats. Contact the police if you have any direct information.”

