Update: Bus bridges still underway after TRAX Red Line service interrupted in southwest Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority says bus bridges set up to shuttle TRAX Red Line passengers after a dump truck accident knocked out power to two trains will remain in effect Thursday.

The power outage happened at 11:10 a.m. when “a dump truck passed through the intersection of Grandville and South Jordan Parkway. The operator failed to lower equipment on the back of the truck striking three catenary wires which power TRAX trains. A number of insulators were also broken in the accident and 6 power poles were damaged,” UTA said.

“No injuries have been reported. Two TRAX trains were stranded due to lack of power and UTA evacuated all passengers who were transported by bus to their destinations.”

According to a UTA press release, the power outage affected four stations on the Red Line route, two in Daybreak (the Daybreak Parkway and South Jordan Parkway stations) as well as the stations at 5600 West and 4800 West, the Old Bingham Highway stations.

“Bus bridges are currently in place and will remain in operation until repairs are complete. UTA’s Maintenance of Way (MOW) workers are projecting a best case scenario of midday Thursday, November 3, UTA said.

“Fortunately, UTA stocks the parts needed for this repair. The estimated time of completion of the repairs is still subject to change.”

The bus bridge between 4800 West and the end of the line in Daybreak operated until midnight tonight and were scheduled to begin operation again Thursday morning at 5 a.m.