Update: Cedar City officials ID human remains found in drainage tunnel

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities have identified the human remains found by two juveniles in a drainage tunnel in Cedar City on Dec. 28.

The deceased has been identified as Johnny Rollins, who was reported missing from his home in March of 2018, said a Monday afternoon press release from Cedar City Police Department.

“Officers were summoned to a drainage tunnel that runs underneath I-15 in Cedar City,” said the press release. “Officers were called there in reference to the discovery of human remains. The remains were discovered by two juveniles who had been walking through the area. They reported the discovery to their parents who then called the police.”

Investigators from the Cedar City Police Department along with representatives from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner recovered the skeletal remains and sent the body to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“During the autopsy, a wallet containing identification belonging to Johnny Rollins was discovered,” the press release said. “Additionally, dental records confirmed that the deceased subject was Johnny Dale Rollins of Cedar City.”

At the time he was reported missing, family members indicated that Rollins had health issues related to a previous stroke as well as early stage Alzheimer’s, the press release said.

“Mr. Rollins was known to walk great distances around the Cedar City area,” the press release added. “Multiple searches for Mr. Rollins were conducted at the time he went missing without success.”

At this time, it is difficult to determine what caused Rollins’ death, officials said. There was nothing located at the scene and nothing found during the autopsy that would lead investigators to believe there was foul play.

“Our condolences go out to the Rollins’ family and friends during this time,” the press release said.

