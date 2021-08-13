Update: Cold Springs Fire in Carbon County now 80% contained at 16.5 acres

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that broke out in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon is now 80% contained at 16.5 acres.

“The #ColdSpringsFire is now 80% contained,” said a Friday morning tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Over the next couple days, crews will continue with mop up efforts and reinforcing the fire line.”

The Cold Springs Fire, which was caused by lightning, is located near the Roan Cliffs area.

Total containment is expected by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Curly Springs Fire, which began Wednesday in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District, is now fully contained at 1.74 acres.

The cause of the fire, located near Dry Canyon, is undetermined at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.