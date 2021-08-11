Update: Cold Springs Fire in Carbon County zero percent contained at 25 acres

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that broke out in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon is still zero percent contained at 25 acres.

“Crews made great progress on the lightning caused #ColdSpringsFire,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 6:45 p.m. “Two additional crews have been ordered to assist the four engines and Type 3 helicopter. The fire received moderate rain showers this afternoon. Minimal new fire growth.”

An earlier tweet Tuesday afternoon said the Cold Springs Fire said it is located near the Roan Cliffs area in Carbon County.

