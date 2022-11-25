Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said.

Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681 N. 1050 West, police said.

Their grandson, Jeremy Belt, 26, has been arrested for investigation of murder in connection with their deaths.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Thomas and Janice Walker Family,” Clearfield City police said in a news release Friday.

The Walkers were part of the citizen’s patrol for more than a decade, police said.

“They volunteered countless hours to the community until 2019. We are grateful for their love for the community, and we honor their dedicated service,” the release states.

Belt, who had been living at the Walkers’ home, allegedly bludgeoned his grandparents with a hammer and then shot them with a rifle, court documents state.

The couple was found by their daughter, Belt’s mother, who called 911, police said.

Police say the couple went to leave the home following a confrontation with Belt, but he had disabled the garage door.

Belt was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of:

Two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Transaction of firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

He is being held without bail.