Update: Court documents detail man’s stabbing in parking lot of Roy police station

ROY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of Roy Municipal Center Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden said Cristel Marlene Moreno, 25, is facing a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer was standing in front of the municipal center, which houses the police department, waiting to meet someone, when he saw a red passenger car driving into the parking lot at a high rate of speed, the statement said. The officer said he could see a man and woman inside the vehicle, arguing loudly.

The officer approached the car, and saw that the woman, later identified as Moreno, was “grabbing at and pulling on the male driver,” the statement said. “The two parties were still yelling but what was being said was unintelligible. The male driver began attempting to back out of the car with Cristel still holding onto him. The male exited the vehicle yelling ‘the bitch just stabbed me.'”

The officer could see blood running down the man’s right arm.

“Cristel began exiting the vehicle on the passenger side and leaned toward the ground where your affiant heard a clanking noise consistent with a metal object falling on the

pavement,” the statement said. “Cristel grabbed her personal items as your affiant was giving verbal directions to show her hands and get on the ground. Your affiant took Cristel into custody at gunpoint and she initially did not cooperate with commands but eventually complied.”

In an interview with Roy PD detectives, Moreno allegedly admitted to stabbing the man as he was exiting the vehicle.

“The male’s injuries were three lacerations,” the statement said. “The male was only stabbed one time which went from the exterior of the right arm, through the arm into the armpit and penetrated the right chest wall into the ribs.”

A knife with a blade approximately 8 inches long was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Moreno was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where she is being held without bail.