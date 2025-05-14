Update: Court documents name man shot by SLCPD officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Newly released court documents and a news release identify the man shot Monday night by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department and a list of alleged crimes for which he faces possible prosecution.

The man is 18-year-old Carlos Felipe Ocampo-Flores, who remains hospitalized, under guard, after the shooting.

The police attempted to stop Ocampo-Flores after he was spotted speeding at about 11 p.m. a vehicle without headlights in the area of 600 West and North Temple, the SLCPD news release says.

“Ocampo-Flores, the accused driver, failed to stop, accelerated through a railroad crossing as the arms were lowering, and ultimately crashed into multiple parked vehicles along 600 West. Investigators have identified at least six damaged vehicles.”

Ocampo-Flores left the scene, the release says.

“During a search of the car investigators later found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Search warrants have been obtained to search for additional evidence including other drugs and weapons.”

Items found during the initial search included 14.6 grams of a substance that field tested positive for marijuana and a glass drug pipe, arrest documents say.

About 45 minutes after the crash, a SLCPD officer found Ocampo-Flores near a field two blocks from the crash site, the release says.

“Despite repeated commands to stop, he continued to run and made motions toward his waistband, leading an SLCPD officer to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect.”

Court documents say that Ocampo-Flores remained combative after being shot.

“Ocampo-Flores received gunshot wounds and fell to the ground, but warned three police officers not to approach him for he would send his ‘homies’ on them, and kill their mothers,” his arrest document says.

“Ocampo-Flores then threw objects at the police officers as they commanded him to stop and show his empty hands. Ocampo-Flores continued to resist officers attempts to place him into custody and an electronic control devices was deployed twice before officers were able to place him into custody.

“After he was in custody Ocampo-Flores verbally threatened paramedics who attended to him that he would get his ‘homies’ to take care of them, that he would harm their mothers, and he kicked at them with his feet.”

The SLCPD release says the injuries to Ocampo-Flores are no longer considered life threatening.

The arrest document for Ocampo-Flores says he faces investigation for the following alleged crimes:

Failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, listed as a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of assault on a peace officer or or military service member in uniform, a class a misdemeanor

Two counts of assault/threat of violence on health care provider/EMS, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to comply with duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

If the case is prosecuted, the Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office will determine charges and their severity.

After the shooting, Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol was put into place, requiring the involved officer to be placed on administrative leave and an investigation to be conducted by an independent agency.