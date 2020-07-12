Update: Crestwood Fire now 90% contained; caused by arcing power lines

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Crestwood Fire in Millcreek is now 90% contained and was caused by arcing power lines, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The fire was initially thought to be 10 to 15 acres, said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority, but on Sunday was measured at 4.55 acres. An evacuation order was put in place Saturday night but lifted soon after.

An update at 12:45 p.m. Sunday said no structures are at risk.

UFA tweeted Sunday morning: “Our hand crew is back on the incident for a full work cycle amongst other UFA units.”

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “Resources on scene include two crews, one helicopter, multiple engines from Unified Fire Authority, state of Utah and Forest Service. Today crews will continue to extinguish hot spots and will be supported by the helicopter with water drops as needed.”

The fire is expected to be contained by 8 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple fire units and air resources responded to the fire, which broke out early Saturday evening above Olympus Hills.

The evacuation of the canyon was ordered as a precaution to prevent anyone from being trapped if the blaze were to spread.

Hiking in or near Crestwood Gully is not permitted until further notice.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.