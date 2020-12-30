Update: Crews battle fatal structure fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a structure fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Sandy, and officials are reporting that one person is deceased as a result of the blaze.

The fire is in the area of 11200 S. Tall Pines Way, said a tweet from Sandy City Fire Department. The address is just north of the fire department itself.

Crews responded to the scene at 3:25 p.m., according to initial reports from the scene, and smoke and flames were coming from the structure. Additional engines were then requested.

Scanner traffic indicated that one person apparently was trapped in the home, and it was later confirmed that an individual was found deceased inside.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.