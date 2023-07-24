Update: Crews make progress on Monument Fire, expect 100% containment by Monday night

VERNAL, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Monument Fire had burned an estimated 82 acres by Sunday evening, with 100% containment expected by Monday night, state wildfire officials said.

The lightning-caused fire is burning about 55 miles southeast of Vernal in Book Cliffs on Bureau of Land Management land south of McCook Ridge and west of Seep Ridge Road, officials said.

“Firefighters have dug line around 70 percent of the fire,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media Sunday evening. “The lines held up against today’s winds, preventing the fire from spreading. Crews expect to have line dug around the entire perimeter by midday Monday with full containment anticipated by end of shift Monday night.”

The wildfire was first reported Saturday afternoon.

“Initial attack on the fire included retardant drops from a number of aircraft. Retardant helps slow the spread of the fire but does not put it out or control it. That work must be done by firefighters on the ground,” the post states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.