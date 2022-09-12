Update: Crews recover body of Midvale man who drowned while cliff diving at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

FLAMING GORGE NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews have recovered the body of a man who drowned while cliff diving Saturday afternoon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said a 35-year-old Midvale man was cliff diving about 3:35 p.m. “and didn’t resurface after one of his jumps.”

Utah State Parks officials located the man’s body around 11 p.m. about 153 feet underwater using a remote-operated vehicle, the sheriff said.

The man’s name has not been released. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death, Bailey said.