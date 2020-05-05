Update: Davis County burglary suspect arrested in Summit County

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have arrested a burglary suspect who was seen on surveillance cameras at Axiom Construction in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspect’s name is Troy Faulkner, and he was arrested several years ago in Texas for misdemeanor alcohol and felony theft, officials said. Faulkner has no prior arrests in Utah.

Officers responded to the South Weber business, at 7636 Cornia Drive, at about 1 a.m. and found that the complainant who reported the incident had already arrived and had blocked the suspect’s vehicle.

“There are a lot of doors there, so he was able to get away on foot,” Davis County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elizabeth Sollis told Gephardt Daily. “He got some property, but we aren’t sure what all he was able to take with him because he had to leave in a hurry.”

Sollis said about $20,000 worth of stolen property was found in Faulkner’s vehicle. She said he also managed to disable the business’ security camera system at some point during the incident.

Officers with the Layton and Roy police departments have been assisting in the area search early Sunday.

On Monday morning, Davis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “Thank you for the tips. The suspect was located and apprehended in Summit County.”