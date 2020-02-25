Update: Davis County Sheriff’s deputies fired guns in West Point incident; no one hit

WEST POINT, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s deputies fired their guns during an incident in West Point Tuesday morning. No one was hit by the bullets.

“This morning at approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male at a residence in West Point,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office. “Shots were fired, no one was injured.”

The man was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue. Once medically released, he will be transported to the Davis County Correctional Facility in Farmington.

Per policy, the incident will be investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update in a few days, the news release said.

The city of West Point is west of Clearfield and north of Syracuse.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.