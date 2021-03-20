Update: Wife detained in husband’s South Salt Lake shooting death





SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has been detained after she called dispatch just before midnight Friday night to report she had shot her husband.

“On 3/19/2021 at 11:51 p.m., officers responded to 583 W. Billinis Road due to a female caller reporting she just shot her husband,” a statement from the South Salt Lake Police Department says.

“Officers responded and observed a male on the ground outside of the address. He had been shot multiple times. The victim was deceased.”

The SSLPD statement says a handgun was located at the scene, and the woman and a male witness were taken to the police station for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, the statement says.

SSLPD Lt. Jim Anderson told Gephardt Daily on scene in the early hours of Saturday that when police arrived, they found an elderly male with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead in a business parking lot.

The deadly incident took place in a commercial area which is home to dozens of businesses a couple of blocks west of Interstate 15.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.