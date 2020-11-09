Update: Deceased man found in closet after Ogden residential fire

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A deceased man was found in a closet after a residential fire Sunday night on the 2800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Ogden.

The blaze at 2867 Lincoln was reported at about 7:35 p.m., and crews began an “interior attack” shortly after arrival. Crew also found active fire coming from the attic, a Monday news release from Ogden Fire Department said.

“A primary search was conducted of the structure without results,” the news release said. “Once the structure became more tenable, a secondary search was conducted. The secondary search found a male, approximately in his 60s, deceased in a closet.”

Preliminary investigation findings show that the home was vacant with the front door secured with a padlock, the news release said. A man made entry into the home through a back door. A fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the attic. The fire blocked the exit at the rear of the structure, according to fire investigators.

Ogden City Fire Marshal Kevin Brown told Gephardt Daily it is believed that the man who entered the home through the back door is the same man who was found deceased.

The name of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of family.

The home did not have working smoke detectors and it is unknown at this time if power

remained in service to the structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and Riverdale fire departments responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, an ambulance, a fire marshal and the battalion chief.

It is thought the blaze caused approximately $100,000 in damages.