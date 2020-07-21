Update: Dennis Hill Fire in Box Elder County now at 3k acres, no containment

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a wildfire that started Monday near Park Valley, an unincorporated community in north-central Box Elder County.

Named the “Dennis Hill Fire,” it initially had burned an estimated 300 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted at 3:20 p.m.

An update at 4 p.m. said the fire was estimated at 700 acres and was moving quickly, pushed by 20 mph winds.

Five hours later, Utah Fire Info tweeted that the fire had scorched about 3,000 acres and was 0% contained, with strong winds still driving the fire growth.

“Dozers are making progress towards establishing line around the fire perimeter,” the 9 p.m. tweet said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is made available.