Update: Dixie the dog, burned in alleged retaliation, still in critical condition

Torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony

Arson, damages between $1,500 and $5,000 or prior conviction, a third-degree felony

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Tooele Police officers were dispatched Monday on a theft call after a report that a 21-year-old woman’s dog had disappeared after a visit from her mother’s ex-boyfriend, said a probable cause statement.

“The victim stated Mr. Busico was at the house while she was leaving,” the probable cause statement says. “The victim stated Mr. Busico had come over to give treats to the dogs (which the victim believed to be highly suspicious as Mr. Busico did not normally give the dog treats). The victim stated she left the residence while Mr. Busico was still there.

“When the victim returned, she noticed her dog was gone. The dog was on the victim’s property within an enclosed fence. The victim stated her dog had been stolen and there was probable cause to believe that Mr. Busico had stolen the dog in retaliation to their failing relationship.”

Later, an officer was dispatched to 9500 W. Frontage Road, Magna, north of Interstate 80, on a report that a dog had been set on fire.

“A witness on scene described a male fitting the arrestee’s description fleeing the scene in a green Toyota Tacoma. After a while, the dog was located with burns on it’s body,” the officer wrote, speculating that vet bills would be in the thousands of dollars.

“Through investigation, it was found that the arrestee was in a dispute with the mother of the victim over $1,200 dollars and a past relationship that had ended. The suspect’s vehicle was located at the arrestee’s father’s residence.”

Busico was booked into jail Tuesday, records show, and will be held without bail.

“The acts of violence committed against Dixie are horrific and should be taken very seriously,” said Liz Sollis, Utah Domestic Violence Coalition spokesperson. “Studies regularly indicate a direct link between animal cruelty and violence against humans. These are acts of power and control. What happened to this dog could and has happened to victims of domestic violence. If anyone is witnessing or experiencing abuse or violence, including abuse or violence of pets, we remind them that victim service providers are here for them 365 days a year.”

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available, 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 911.

Animal Services would like to remind pet owners that violence against their pets by a loved one is a serious issue and asks that these cases be reported. To report an animal abuse or cruelty case call 385-468-7387 or email animal@slco.org.

To donate directly to Dixie, call 801-942-3951. Donations sent to animal services on behalf of Dixie were forwarded to the emergency animal hospital that is caring for her.