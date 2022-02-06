Update: Driver arrested after dragging officers during West Valley City traffic stop, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was arrested in West Valley City Saturday after he allegedly dragged officers attempting to make a traffic stop.

The suspect is 31-year-old Cory Heenan. He was initially seen blocking traffic in the intersection of 3500 South and Redwood Road, his probably cause statement says. Officers followed and the suspect was observed swerving between traffic lanes and not signaling, the statement says.

A “traffic stop was conducted, and AP (arrested person) was asked to exit for suspicion of DUI. AP refused to exit the vehicle and officers observed a firearm on the passenger seat.”

Heenan refused and physically resisted officers, the statement says.

“AP then began to speed away and began to drag two officers briefly until they were able to break free. Both officers sustained minor injuries.”

West Valley City Police officers pursued suspect Heenan, and attempted a PIT maneuver, but he got away, the statement says. Heenan “was later apprehended at his residence at gunpoint,” it says.

Heenan continued to be noncompliant, and physical force was used to apprehend him, his probable cause statement says.

“AP was transported to ADC (adult detention center) and while in the car, he stated he was planning to shoot officers, and that he would find the arresting officer and kill him. AP stated that he would physically harm officers if he was handcuffed, and that he fled because officers are ‘bitches.'”

Heenan was booked into the Salt Lake City jail on charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence knowing person is a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Refusal of chemical test, a class B misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Impeding traffic, an infraction

Unsafe lane travel, an infraction

Failure to signal, an infraction

Heenan is being held without bail.