Update: Driver dead, child critically injured in head-on crash near Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon near Pineview Reservoir.

According to a statement by the UHP, troopers were dispatched to the crash site near milepost 15.5 on State Route 39 at 4:41 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered an eastbound Audi S3 passenger car had collided with a westbound Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

The driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene, the UHP said. A nine-year-old passenger in the rear of the vehicle, who troopers say was not properly restrained, was critically injured.

An adult passenger in the front seat was reported in serious condition.

The UHP statement said the crash happened when “the Audi abruptly crossed the double yellow line centerline” and hit the pickup head-on.

The truck left the roadway and rolled onto its top. The UHP said the truck’s driver suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to an area hospital. The driver’s condition was not provided.

Why the Audi abruptly swerved into oncoming traffic remains under investigation.

The name of the victim who died in the crash has yet to be released.

