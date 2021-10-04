Update: Driver killed when pickup truck overturns on Trappers Loop in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a pickup truck died Sunday afternoon when the truck and the trailer it was pulling overturned on southbound Trappers Loop.

A Utah High Patrol news release said the fatal accident happened at about 12:37 p.m. near mile marker 6 on state Route 167 (also known as Morgan County’s Trappers Loop), about a mile south of Snowbasin Resort.

A Dodge pickup truck, towing a trailer, left the roadway to the right, and the driver attempted to correct and go back onto the roadway, but the trailer and pickup overturned, the news release said.

The pickup truck’s driver, who has not been identified, was fatally injured. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, the release states.

SR-167 was closed to traffic while the scene was cleared.