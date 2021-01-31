Update: Driver of small passenger car dies in head-on crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of a head-on collision Saturday evening on State Route 40 in Wasatch County.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at milepost 34, about 13 miles south of Heber.

According to a UHP news release, a small passenger sedan crossed from the westbound traffic lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

“The driver of the sedan was pinned and pronounced deceased by medical personnel,” the news release states. “The driver of the pickup truck sustained incapacitating injuries and is expected to recover.”

UHP said “alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor with the deceased driver of the sedan.”

Witnesses reported that the sedan was swerving before going into oncoming traffic and colliding with the truck.

Both directions of traffic on SR-40 were closed until 9:10 p.m., and at 11 p.m. UHP said one lane is being used to alternate traffic through the area.