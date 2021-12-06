Update: Driver wounded in road rage shooting on SR-201, several rounds fired by suspect in Jeep Cherokee

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who police say fired several rounds at another vehicle on state Route 201 late Sunday night was involved in a road rage incident with the victim, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

It is still unclear what set off the violent episode, but at some point, the two vehicles –a Jeep Cherokee and a Chrysler 300 — side-swiped each other, UHP Agent Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

“Both vehicles side-swiped each other, and the suspect in the Jeep Cherokee then shot at the victim’s vehicle six times,” he said.

The 22-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was hit by shrapnel when one round struck the rear door of the car. A 30-year-old female and a 1-year-old girl who were passengers in the victim’s vehicle were not hit.

Freckleton had no information as to the relationship between the victim driver and his passengers.

The incident occurred at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday on eastbound SR-201 near 3200 West.

The driver of the Chrysler, seeking a safe location, drove to the Holiday Oil and Gas station, at 3086 S. 2700 West in West Valley City, where police and EMTs were called.

The suspect, who is still being sought, was driving an older model Jeep Cherokee, which has damage on the driver’s side, Freckleton said. It was initially reported that the Jeep was gray, but officials now say it is silver or white.

Anyone who sees a Jeep Cherokee matching the suspect vehicle’s description, or who may have any information regarding this case, is asked to call 911. The public is advised not to approach the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Agent Freckleton said it isn’t known if this incident is related to other recent shootings on area roadways.

Gephardt Daily is following this developing story and will provide more details as they become known.