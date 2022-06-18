Update: Drowsiness a possible factor in collision near Moab that killed woman, injured her 2 passengers, driver of other pickup

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety has released more information about a fatal collision Saturday morning south of Moab.

The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. on State Route 191, near milepost 114, when a southbound 2014 Ram 1500 pickup truck collided with a northbound 2021 Ford F-350 pickup pulling a gooseneck horse trailer.

“The Ram left its lane and crossed the centerline and struck the F-350,” the Utah DPS statement says. “The female driver of the southbound truck was killed in the crash.

“A male passenger and a child from the Ram and the male driver of the Ford were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers are investigating drowsiness as a potential contributor to the crash.”

The roadway was closed during the initial investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.