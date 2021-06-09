Update: East Canyon Fire grows to 500 acres; SR-66 remains closed

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new Utah wildfire that ignited Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County has now grown to 500 acres.

“The #EastCanyonFire is now estimated at 500+ acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 9:15 p.m. “SR-66 remains closed.”

The East Canyon Fire started at 1 p.m. Tuesday and was initially 50 acres.

A tweet at 6 p.m. said: “Fire continues to grow. Est. 300 acres. Investigation on the fire has been determined that a piece of heavy equipment (track hoe) struck a rock with its track.”

SR-66 is closed both directions between the SR-65 junction and the west side of East Canyon Reservoir. Hiking trails in the area are also closed.

The fire is zero percent contained and the cause is under investigation.

Utah Fire Info also posted an update Tuesday night on the Bear Fire in Carbon County, which ignited Tuesday afternoon.

“The #BearFire has grown to 500+ acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 8 p.m. “Two structures are threatened. Do NOT stop along Highway 6 near the fire area to take photos or watch suppression efforts; proceed with caution and be on the lookout for firefighters working along the travel corridor.”

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:30 p.m. said: “New Start: The #BearFire is located in Carbon County near Price Canyon off of Highway 6 near mile marker 228. The fire is estimated at 60 acres and growing rapidly. No threats, the cause is under investigation. Crews had to disengage due to fire behavior.”

The Bear Fire brings the total active wildfires burning in Utah currently to six.

