Update: Evergreen Fire in Weber County 100% contained

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies succeeded in the effort to stop a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon in the Evergreen Estates area near Causey Road.

Evergreen Estates is 10 miles east of Huntsville.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post later Sunday night that it was a case of “another small mistake, another big fire.”

“A person was reportedly barbecuing, lost control and started the hill on fire, eventually burning over 5 acres,” the post said, referring to the blaze as a “stubborn brush fire.”

The Evergreen Fire apparently sparked at about 4 p.m., and was threatening several structures, which were ordered evacuated.

The fire was 100% contained by about 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info, which added that crews would be working into the night to secure containment.

The structures that were threatened are now safe.

“Firefighters from Northview, South Weber and Box Elder also assisted along with a Forest Service contract jet Aerial Tanker 10, which dropped over 3000 gallons of retardant in several passes over the fire,” Mountain Green Fire Protection District said on Facebook.