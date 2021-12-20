Update: Family displaced after fire ravages Kaysville home

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A raging house fire brought out crews from multiple agencies and left a family without a home Sunday night.

“The home is fully involved and there has been a roof collapse,” the Kaysville Fire Department said in a 6:45 p.m. Facebook post. The blaze was described as a “well-involved residential structure fire in the 2100 S. block of 175 E.”

The fire was under control as of 7:30 p.m., according to a Kaysville F.D. update.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the displaced family.

Crews anticipate remaining on scene throughout the night to check for hot spots and make sure the fire doesn’t re-ignite.

Kaysville, Layton City Fire, Farmington Fire Department, North Davis Fire District and Hill Air Force Base and Emergency Services personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.