Update: Family IDs 10-year-old boy who died after falling through ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses after a 10-year-old boy died Monday after falling through ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir in Millard County.

A statement from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was on a family outing when incident took place.

According to MCSO, a family member was able to pull the child from the water and first aid was performed on scene. The child flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital, but later died.

The GoFundMe page says: “On Dec. 20, 10-year-old Brigg Leavitt and his father fell through the ice in Delta, Utah. Brigg was transported in a helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, including but not limited to performing an ECMO procedure to oxygenate his blood, an X-ray of his lungs, an EEG of his brain, and an ECHO of his heart, Brigg did not survive the night. His kidneys, a heart valve, and eyes were able to be donated.

“Brigg was described as a smart and funny child who loved drawing trucks, had a quiet giggle when he thought of something funny, and was generous beyond belief. On the last day of school and the day before the accident, Brigg spent all of the money he had brought for a class auction buying a tree for a little boy and toys for all of his classmates, keeping only a wooden truck for himself.”

Donations will be used to help pay for medical and funeral expenses, the page says.

“The family greatly appreciates any and all donations and prayers during this difficult time,” the page adds.

The family was visiting Millard County for the holidays, officials said.