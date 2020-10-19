Update: Fire Canyon Fire east of Henefer now 25% contained at 1,460 acres

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Fire Canyon Fire east of Henefer is now 25% contained at 1,460 acres, officials said Monday morning.

A Facebook update from Park City Fire District said crews will be working on the fire today along with North Summit Fire District, South Summit Fire District, the U.S. Fire Service, County Public Works, state Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Despite being challenged by steep, rugged terrain and dry fuel conditions, crews are making great progress,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Monday morning. “The closure of the Henefer-Echo Wildlife Management Area remains in place.”

The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m.

An initial post on the fire from PCFD said: “Due to extremely dry conditions, the wildfire quickly spread, and a second fire also started in the area near the main entrance to the Wildlife Management Area, just north of the town of Henefer. DWR officers helped shuttle several hunters out of the area who were trapped between the two fires.”

The fire has burned through some big game winter range habitat in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.