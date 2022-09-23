Update: Police say student who brought gun to Vernal Middle School had a specific plan

VERNAL, Utah, Sept 23,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police now believe the student who brought a gun to school Thursday morning had a specific plan in mind.

“Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target,” reads a press release from Vernal Police Department on the gun turning up at Vernal Middle School.

Investigation is ongoing and the department is also asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 435-789-5835, according to the 5 p.m. post on social media.

Thursday morning the school’s resource officer discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school, police said at the time.

The officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center.

“The swift actions of the school resource officer and other officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise,” said the later post.

“The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces ‘See Something, Say Something.'”