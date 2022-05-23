Update: Former neighbor arrested in shooting death of Springville man

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old Orem man in connection the shooting death of his former neighbor Saturday night in Springville.

Hunter Lamoreaux has been arrested for investigation of murder and discharge of a firearm in the shooting of a 42-year-old man found dead at 443 E. 250 North, according to a news release Sunday from the Springville Police Department.

“Hunter Lamoreaux was known to the victim as a former neighbor,” the release states. “The identity of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family while they notify additional family members.”

Springville police responded to reports of shots fired at the residence about 6:50 p.m. About three hours later, Lamoreaux walked into the police department and said he had information about the shooting, Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster told Gephardt Daily.

Lamoreaux was later arrested and booked in the Utah County Jail, police said.

Witnesses told police that three to five shots were fired, and the victim sustained at least one gunshot would to the chest and at least one to the head.

A doorbell camera also captured Lamoreaux’s vehicle fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, police said.

It was the second shooting death in Springville in four days. On Wednesday, Springville High School student Lily Conroy, 17, was mortally wounded in what police are calling an “apparent murder/suicide” involving her ex-boyfriend, Masao Kaanga, 19.

Police say both teens were found with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a vehicle near Hobble Creek Park, with Kaanga identified as the shooter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conroy was transported to the hospital and placed on life support to preserve her organs for donation.