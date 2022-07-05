Update: Girl, 8, critically injured in Kaysville July 4 parade has died, GoFundMe account set up for family

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl injured in Kaysville’s Fourth of July parade has died from her injuries, according to multiple friends of the family who have extended their condolences to the grieving parents and siblings on Facebook, and a GoFundMe account established in the young girl’s name.

“Macie Hill, the brightest little light, was tragically taken from us in a devastating accident during the Kaysville Parade on the 4th of July,” the GoFundMe page begins.

“Macie was the youngest in her family and a princess to her three older brothers and her parents.

“Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone. Macie’s dad said she loved her Patriot Cheer team. She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team. The family would like to express their thanks to all of the first responders and members of the community who jumped in to help Macie. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Layton Parkway Hospital for the tender care they provided to Macie and to her family in the most devastating of circumstances.”

The accident

Earlier Monday, the Kaysville Police Department posted on Facebook that, during the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant occurred.”

The child, whose name police did not release, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and the remainder of the parade was canceled. The scene of the accident, at 175 S. Main, was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated.

Kaysville PD stated at the time: “This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child’s family. We will continue to release updates as we gather further information.”

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser, organized by Jennie Dopp, of Layton:

“In the coming days, Macie’s family will need to pay for funeral expenses, a headstone, medical facility charges, and counseling for members of the family. This community has already shown an outpouring of love and concern for the Hill family. However, we would ask you to please join us in showing them continued support by donating and sharing this Go Fund Me page. This account has been created with the blessing of the Hill family.”

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the account had raised $16,005 of a $20,000 goal.